Transportation project near Naval Medical Center Portsmouth receives $250,000 federal grant

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A project in the City of Portsmouth has secured a $250,000 grant to help with transportation improvements.

The grant was announced by the Department of Defense, which awarded 13 grants totaling about $60 million under the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program by the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation.

These projects are at various places across the country and benefit local installations, support service members, their families and the department’s mission.

The project in Portsmouth received $250,000 to undertake $640,000 in transportation improvements to Naval Support Activity Hampton Road’s Naval Medical Center.

For more information about the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program and the $60 million in grants, click here.