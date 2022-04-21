PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With the 420ish Unity Festival set for this weekend, the City of Portsmouth is preparing for an influx of people by making traffic adjustments.

The traffic changes will be in effect from 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, at the Portsmouth Sportsplex, where the festival is set to take place.

The Sportsplex is located at 1801 Portsmouth Boulevard.

During the affected hours, Portsmouth Boulevard between Frederick Boulevard and Beech Street will be closed.

All those parking for the event should come in on Portsmouth Boulevard from Frederick Boulevard.

Portsmouth police officers will control traffic around Portsmouth Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard near the Sportsplex.

The intersection of Portsmouth and Frederick boulevards could be intermittently closed throughout the festival’s two days.

Residents in area neighborhoods should expect increased traffic while the festival is underway.

Minor traffic-related reports can be called into the police non-emergency number (757) 393-5300.