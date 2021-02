PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday afternoon on the Martin Luther King Freeway at the London Boulevard off ramp in Portsmouth.

No injuries were reported. It happened just before 12:40 p.m. and all lanes were blocked as of 1 p.m. A detour is in place.

The exact cause of the crash is still unclear at this time.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.