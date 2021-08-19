Tractor-trailer crash closes MLK Expressway west in Portsmouth

Overturned tractor-trailer on VA-164 in Portsmouth Aug. 19, 2021. (Photo courtesy: 511 Virginia)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An overturned tractor-trailer closed all westbound lanes on the MLK Expressway (VA-164) in Portsmouth Thursday night.

The crash happened at London Boulevard around 7 p.m.

In addition to westbound lanes, the crash also closed an eastbound lane and entrance ramp.

Drivers should follow a detour on High Street, DriveERT tweeted after the crash.

No injuries were reported, dispatchers said.

