Tractor-trailer crash closes 3 lanes on West Norfolk Bridge in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed 3 lanes on I-64 on the West Norfolk Bridge Tuesday afternoon in Portsmouth.

Motorists are urged to expect delays following a tractor-trailer crash on the eastbound lanes of I-164 on the West Norfolk Bridge in Portsmouth.

The east center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are currently closed due to the crash.

10 On Your Side is currently learning if there were injuries reported following the accident.

No further information have been released.

Latest Posts