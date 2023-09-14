PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk mother is furious and wants to warn other parents about what happened on her daughter’s first day at daycare.

Raychelle Mason said her 18 month old, Ulani, was left outside for about 20 minutes after recess at a Portsmouth KinderCare — the teachers only becoming aware of it when the toddler walked past the window as the other kids were eating lunch.

“It was 87 degrees, and to add on to that, they informed me that they missed my child because they were actually rushing in because it was so hot,” Mason told 10 On Your Side, and they were rushing in to get water for the little ones because everybody was fussy ’cause it was so hot outside.”

Just as upsetting is what Mason called the false sense of comfort she felt all day as she received text pictures and updates notifying her of Ulani’s meals, naps and diaper changes. Some of the messages were sent after the incident, but before they called her hours later.

“The trust is absolutely gone,” Mason said.

Mason said she received multiple apologies from the daycare but sorry isn’t enough.

“Tuesday was her first day and last day at KinderCare,” she told 10 On Your Side.

Mason’s employer is allowing her to work from home since she is not comfortable even looking for a new childcare facility.

10 On Your Side reached out to KinderCare. We received this statement from a spokesperson:

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the children in our care. While we’re grateful that the child was found unharmed on the playground, we have strict safety protocols that should have prevented this kind of situation. Unfortunately, those protocols were not followed. As a result, all teachers in the classroom have been placed on administrative leave while we investigate the matter. We will also be retraining all staff on child safety and supervision and have self-reported this incident to state licensing and Child Protective Services.“