Three-vehicle accident closes intersection of George Washington Highway and Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A three-vehicle accident has closed the intersection of George Washington Highway and Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth Monday afternoon.

Accodring to Portsmouth Police, the call for the accident came just after 1 p.m.

Three people were taken to a local hospital, however the extent of the injuries have not been released at the moment.

The intersection is currently shut down and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Officers are working a multi-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of George Washington Hwy @ Victory Blvd. Traffic lanes are closed in all directions. Please avoid the area! — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 24, 2020

