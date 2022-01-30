Three ride service and delivery drivers carjacked in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a series of carjackings in and around downtown Portsmouth.

According to police, the three incidents all happened to either ride service or delivery drivers. The jackings occurred on Peach Street and Naval Avenue, as well as near the intersection of High and Godwin streets.

It is not clear when the carjackings happened or if the same suspect(s) are responsible for all three incidents.

Police are actively encouraging delivery drivers to be aware of their surroundings.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.