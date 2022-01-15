Three people displaced by apartment fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people have been displaced by a Saturday afternoon apartment fire.

According to officials, the fire began around 3:10 p.m. at a complex in the 600 block of Dunedin Road. That’s near City Park Avenue and Portsmouth Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the second floor. The fire did not spread to neighboring apartments.

No injuries were reported.

Three people were displaced.