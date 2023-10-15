PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Oct. 10, Portsmouth Police Detectives saw individuals wearing masks in the London Oaks Apartments armed with firearms, police said.
After detectives saw the individuals enter and exit an apartment, they were detained. A search warrant was executed for the location, and four handguns were recovered.
Two juveniles were arrested on outstanding petition and detention orders. On Oct. 11, the handguns test-fired, and two of the weapons were illegally converted into machine guns — capable of fully automatic fire, police said.
Three juveniles were charged in connection to the possession of firearms.
This is an ongoing investigation.
