PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Thousands turned out Saturday for Franklin Graham’s God Loves You tour stop at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth.

More than 125 Hampton Roads churches worked with Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association for the event, which featured music by Newsboys, Marcus Witt and Dennis Agajanian

“If you can’t remember anything else tonight, remember that God loves you,” Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, told the crowd in attendance. “We’ve all sinned and come short of God’s standards, but He sent His Son Jesus Christ from heaven to this earth to save you. He came to take our sins, and the Bible says whoever believes in Him will not perish but have everlasting life.”

The six-city God Loves You Tour has been attended by approximately 28,000 people so far, and it will make its final stop in Edenton, North Carolina, tomorrow.

Franklin’s father, Billy Graham, also held several large-scale evangelistic events in Hampton Roads. He preached in Norfolk and Hampton in 1974 and he visited Williamsburg in 1976. Tonight’s outreach was the first time an event like this has been held in Portsmouth.

