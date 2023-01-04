PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a third suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. She is charged with aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery resulting in death, grand larceny, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Analwah Jones (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

These charges stem from a shooting that occurred on Dec. 21 in the 100 block of Sykes Ave. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 17-year-old boy with fatal gunshot wounds. Police charged a second 17-year-old that evening with aggravated murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In an update on Dec. 30, police said they also arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting and charged him with aggravated murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and underage possession of a firearm.