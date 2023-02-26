PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hill House Museum will be holding a photo exhibit of Portsmouth’s past.

The photographic journey will have images of downtown Portsmouth, Lincolnsville, Newtown and Olde Towne.

Photo Courtesy: The Hill House Museum

Visitors will be able to sightsee through hundreds of photos that capture Portsmouth’s history while looking at buildings that no longer exist.

The exhibit will be April 1-29 on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., 221 North Street.

Admission is $5 per person.

For more information visit, thehillhousemuseum.org.