The Coast Guard held two change-of-command ceremonies in Portsmouth

Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Sector of Virginia.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week the Coast Gaurd Sector of Virginia held two change of command ceremonies in Portsmouth.

The Coast Guard Cutter Northland held an official change-of-command ceremony aboard the 270-foot ship on Tuesday.

Coast Guard Cmdr. Patricia M. Bennet relieved Cmdr. Charles L. Banks as commander.

The Coast Gaurd said in a press release, Bennet recently served as the executive officer aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Tampa and has served aboard Coast Guard Cutters Midgett, Mustang, Adak, and Sanibel.

Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Sector of Virginia.

The Coast Guard Cutter Northland is a multi-mission ship allowing crews to conduct missions such as law enforcement, humanitarian missions, and search and rescue.

Banks will take on the position of chief of cutter forces for Atlantic Area Command, and serve as fleet manager for the Atlantic Area commander in Portsmouth.

On Wednesday Coast Guard Capt. Samson Stevens relieved Capt. Kevin Carroll as commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia.

The Coast Guard said Rear Adm. Keith Smith who is the commander of the Fifth Coast Guard District, conducted the ceremony.

Capt. Kevin Carroll is scheduled to retire after 26 years of service in the Coast Guard.

Stevens has served as the deputy commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia since June 2018.

The Coast Gaurd Sector Virginia includes nearly 480 active duty and civilian personnel, 130 reservists, and 1,300 auxiliary members.

The Virginia sector’s sub-units include six multi-mission boat stations, five 87-foot patrol boats, three aids to navigation teams, and one sector field office.

Latest Posts