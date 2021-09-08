Text-to-911 expanding to Portsmouth on September 15

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 16: A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The new phone comes in two sizes, one with a 4.7 inch display, the other with a 5.5 inch display. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents in Portsmouth will soon be able to reach emergency dispatchers by texting 911.

The new program is free and works the same as a call to 911 does – a telecommunicator at the DEPR emergency operation center will receive the text and communicate with the person about their emergency within seconds.

The program is set to launch on September 15, 2021.

Coming soon to the city of Portsmouth . . . Text-to-911 Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Text-to-911 is the ability to send a text message to reach 911 emergency call takers right from your mobile phone or device. Stand by for details. pic.twitter.com/hPWzXISK0I — City of Portsmouth (@cityofPortsVA) September 8, 2021

Residents in Chesapeake, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and York are already eligible for the text-to-911 program.

Officials say when using the text service:

Do not send photos or videos to 911.

Do not copy others on the message to 911.

Text-to-911 cannot include more than one person.