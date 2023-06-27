PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College is expanding its Skilled Trades Academy in Portsmouth (STA).

The Skilled Trades Academy currently stands a 20,000-square-feet. Expansion efforts will provide an additional 12,000 square feet of space for workplace training. It will also increase program offerings by 33 percent.

“We are growing because we want to address our workforce needs in the community,” said TCC President Marcia Conston. “Students come here with no background in the skilled trades and leave with skills that enable them to provide for their families long term.”

Located at 3303 Airline Blvd in Portsmouth, it is one of the largest trade school on the East Coast. The STA is geared towards short-term workforce training for in demand careers in construction, maritime trades and other jobs.

According to a press release, the expansion comes at a time 79 percent of Hampton Roads businesses express concerns about training employees.

