Taking questions: Portsmouth police chief to hold quarterly Facebook Live forum Wednesday

Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince (WAVY photo)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth police chief and a panel of district captains will take questions and give an update on police operations in a forum on Wednesday.

The quarterly chief’s forum with Chief Renado Prince will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live.

Those interested can send their questions to ppdpio@portsmouthva.gov. The questions need to include the person or organization’s name and address.

The event livestream can be found on the Portsmouth Police Department Facebook page.

