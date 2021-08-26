Swearing in for new Portsmouth police chief set for Sept. 3

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- The Portsmouth Police Department’s new chief of police will be sworn in on Sept. 3.

Lt. Colonel Renado Prince will be sworn in as chief of the Portsmouth Police Department. The ceremony will take place inside the City Council Chambers at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

Prince first joined the Portsmouth Police Department in 2018 as an assistant police chief. He has worked in law enforcement for over 38 years with more than 15 years operating at the Command Staff/ Executive level.

He spent 22 years in the Wilmington, North Carolina Police Department. He was later recruited as the chief of police at the Albert J. Ellis Airport in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Prince also served in the U.S. Air Force as a Law Enforcement Specialist through several assignments. He served overseas in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm and had combat decorations from his service.