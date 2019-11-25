Suspects wanted in Portsmouth 7-11 robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives are investigating after a 7-Eleven in Portsmouth was robbed early Monday morning.

According to reports, authorities were called to the 7-Eleven on 3500 Deep Creek Blvd regarding a robbery that happened at around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials say the two suspects entered the store, displayed handguns, and ordered the employee to open the register.

After the employee complied with the demands, the suspects reportedly fled the scene in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Both suspects were described to be between 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 tall. One was wearing a black jacket and white shirt, while the other one wore a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.