Suspect with umbrella, limp robbed Portsmouth Pizza Hut, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man carrying a black umbrella robbed the Pizza Hut on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth on Monday night.
Police say the male, who walks with a slight limp, entered the store at 4020 Victory Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. and threatened the clerk with an implied gun. He fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money.
He’s described as a black male in his 40s of 50s with a heavy build. He was wearing a white shirt with horizontal orange stripes, light blue jeans, a medical mask and white latex gloves. Police say he’s also said to have a deep voice and brown eyes with a yellow tint.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.