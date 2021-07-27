Suspect with umbrella, limp robbed Portsmouth Pizza Hut, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man carrying a black umbrella robbed the Pizza Hut on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth on Monday night.

Police say the male, who walks with a slight limp, entered the store at 4020 Victory Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. and threatened the clerk with an implied gun. He fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

He’s described as a black male in his 40s of 50s with a heavy build. He was wearing a white shirt with horizontal orange stripes, light blue jeans, a medical mask and white latex gloves. Police say he’s also said to have a deep voice and brown eyes with a yellow tint.