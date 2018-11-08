Charges withdrawn against man accused of robbing Portsmouth store

UPDATE (Oct. 1, 2019): Charges against Jordan Mulder were nolle prossed, or withdrawn in court on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say a suspect who robbed a convenience store while wearing a panda mask has been arrested.

Police said Thursday 18-year-old Jordan Mulder and a juvenile have been charged in connection with an Oct. 24 robbery at a King’s convenience store on Victory Boulevard.

Surveillance video showed a suspect was wearing a panda mask at the time. Portsmouth Police confirmed the person reportedly wearing the mask was the unnamed juvenile suspect.

Police have charged Mulder with armed robbery, use of a firearm in a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of firearm by a felon and six counts of causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent.

The juvenile is charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in a felony, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Mulder was also arrested in Virginia Beach on Halloween night for allegedly firing a gun in the air.