Suspect wanted in connection for the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have announced the name of a man wanted in connection to the shooting and killing of a teenage boy on Sunday.

Portsmouth Detectives say Marque A. Mills, 21, is now an official suspect in the investigation surrounding the March 1 shooting.

Mills victim was a 17-year-old boy. Due to his age, police will not release his name.

Portsmouth Police add that Mills currently has four active warrants out for his arrest ranging from 2nd-degree murder to aggravated malicious wounding.

Police say Mills considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him or know where he could be, contact local police. You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

