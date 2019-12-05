Suspect takes the stand in Portsmouth murder trial

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The trial continues in the case of Anthony Allen Worlds, the man accused of killing Elbert Brown Jr. at a home in Portsmouth on Oct. 20, 2018.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Wilson Drive, where witnesses and Worlds attended a game night hosted by one of Brown’s friends.

Worlds took the stand in the case on Wednesday and said he does not own a gun and did not pull the trigger.

However, Worlds admitted that he lied to detectives when he was questioned after the death of Brown. Worlds told detectives he was not in Portsmouth the night of the shooting and furthermore, he hadn’t been to Portsmouth in “a minute.”

On the stand Wednesday, Worlds admitted he was at the home on Wilson Drive on the night of shooting. Worlds testified he lied to law enforcement because he was nervous when police showed up to his house with guns drawn after the shooting.

Worlds said he attended the party at the home of Charisse Mills with a friend. Worlds said alcohol was being sold at a party. He went onto say that he got into a verbal altercation with Mills after she claimed Worlds did not pay for his beer. Mills then allegedly threatened to kick Worlds out of her home to which Worlds said “I’m not going anywhere.”

Worlds said his friend eventually grabbed his waist and escorted him out of the home. After that, Worlds said he retrieved his keys to his wife’s car and drove home to Norfolk.

Worlds also confirmed he has been convicted of six felonies not related to this case.

On the day before Worlds took the stand, Mills, 29, testified about the moments leading up to Brown’s death.

Mills testified that she and Brown had been friends since childhood. He was at her home when she decided to host a last-minute game night with a small group of people. Mills testified that Worlds also came over to the house for the game night, but she did not know him personally. He attended the party with a man Mills went to high school with.

Worlds was friendly at the beginning of the night, Mills testified. She said that Brown left the party to pick up food. While Brown was getting food, Worlds also left the home briefly. Brown then returned to the Wilson Drive home with the food.

Mills testified that when Worlds also returned, his demeanor changed. He was looking for his pack of cigarettes and was angry and cursing. Mills said Worlds was being disrespectful, so she asked him to leave the home. She said Worlds told her she’d have to call the police to get him out of the house. The man who brought Worlds to the party eventually pushed him out of the house, she testified.

Worlds was gone for about 10 minutes when he came back to the house and began banging on the back door, demanding his cigarettes, Mills said.

“He was doing the most over cigarettes,” she said.

Mills was going to open the back door for worlds, but Brown offered to do it. Brown cracked open the back door, then announced to the room that Worlds had a gun.

Mills said Brown and Worlds had a verbal exchange, and Brown handed Worlds a cup through the door. Then, as Mills watched, Brown was shot.

Mills said that Brown wasn’t armed and that he hadn’t been aggressive toward Worlds.

A prosecutor played the 911 call that Mills made around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2019 — right after Brown was shot. During the call, the jury could hear Mills screaming to the dispatching and telling them “my brother was shot.”

The jury trial is scheduled to continue Thursday.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.