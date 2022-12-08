PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred at a McDonald’s location in Portsmouth early Wednesday morning.

According to Portsmouth police, the attempted robbery occurred around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday at the McDonald’s in the 200 block of Victory Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect approached the drive-thru window on foot and pulled out a firearm through the window.

In surveillance footage provided by police, the suspect could be seen over the window pointing the firearm at unseen individuals. The suspect is described as male, between 5’8 and 6′ tall, wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, and having a black firearm.

Police say there were no injuries reported, and no property was taken.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.