PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police arrested a man wanted for a violent carjacking, after an officer spotted the stolen vehicle days later.

The crime happened back on August 2 in the 400 block of Green Street. When officers arrived on scene around 7:35 p.m. they located a man with life-threatening injuries, which they determined he received from being hit repeatedly with a hammer. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

An officer observed the stolen vehicle, a 2004 gold Cadillac, a couple days later and tried to pull it over, but the driver kept going. During a brief pursuit, the driver hit a curb and ditched the vehicle, but K-9 officers eventually caught up with the suspect.

38-year-old Desmond Raymell Horton has been charged with carjacking, aggravated malicious wounding, and eluding police – endangering persons.