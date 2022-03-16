PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is now in custody after a brief chase in Portsmouth Wednesday afternoon.

According to Portsmouth Police, officers were turning a suspect into the custody of the Sheriff’s Office on Court Street just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when the suspect attempted to flee.

After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was caught by police is facing additional charges.

Police did not release what the suspect was initially charged with before the incident.

There were no injuries reported.