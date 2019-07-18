Suspect in custody, accused of injuring woman, threatening to burn building

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police arrested 51-year-old James D Creekmur after an alleged altercation involving a weapon.

The event occurred on the night of July 10 in the 2000 block of Holladay Street.

Creekmur reportedly caused a non life-threatening injury to a woman that he was involved in a verbal altercation with, using a bladed weapon. Police say he then threatened to burn down the location where the fight occurred.

Creekmur is currently in custody in Portsmouth City Jail on charges of felonious assault, brandishing a machete and threats to bomb or damage building.