PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police have released surveillance video that shows a shooting incident on May 19.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Cherokee Road around 10:20 p.m. to investigate. They determined no one was injured in the incident, but there was property damage.

Detectives obtained surveillance video which they’ve released to the public in hopes of identifying and locating the individuals involved, and their vehicle.

The video shows a vehicle pull into the video frame. As the driver puts it in park, you can see several gunfire flashes. Three people, including the driver, run from the scene, but the driver returned to the vehicle and drove away.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspects and their vehicle, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536, or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or online at www.p3tips.com.