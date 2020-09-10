Suffolk man arrested on multiple charges including child abuse, assault, firearm violations

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested a Suffolk man on multiple charges Wednesday that included child abuse, firearms violations, and assault on a juvenile.

Police responded just after 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 25 to the 300 block of Holladay Street in reference to a person with a gun.

When police arrived, they said that 22-year-old Matthew Kaream Copeland was inside the residence. Police say that he came out and “was detained without incident.”

During the investigation of the domestic incident, police said it was determined that Copeland allegedly physically assaulted two known juveniles and also allegedly pointed a firearm at one of the known juveniles.

Copeland was originally arrested on Aug. 25 on charges of assault and battery of a family member (M), brandishing a firearm (M), and a firearm violation (M). Child Protective Services was also contacted in relation to the incident.

On Sept. 9, Copeland was served warrants for (3) charges of abuse and neglect of children reckless disregard (F).