Students to receive free meals for upcoming school year at Portsmouth Public Schools

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools (PPS) announced on Thursday that all students are eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch for the upcoming 20-21 school year.

During the first nine weeks of the virtual school year, beginning September 8, students will be able to pick up meals at any one of the division’s 16 designated elementary and high schools from 7 a.m to 9 a.m. on school days.

The free meals are part of the division’s participation in the state’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program. The program allows school divisions with large numbers of students eligible for free and reduced meals to serve breakfast and lunch to all students for free.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide all of our nearly 14,000 students with this opportunity. Through the CEP, we have been able to ensure that no family in our community needs to worry about paying for their child’s meals during the school year,” said Dr. Elie Bracy, III, superintendent of Portsmouth Public Schools.

“With the current economic stress that many across the nation are feeling in light on the pandemic, we are hopeful this will help provide our Portsmouth community some relief.”

With CEP, children will need to show proof as a PPS student to receive free meals. The School Nutrition Office will be distributing identification cards to all students. These cards will be distributed as part of the mobile device distribution during the week of August 31 to September 4.

The schedule can be accessed here.

If families cannot attend one of these distribution times to pick up their child’s ID card, they can also pick it up at any time during the week at the School Nutrition Office in the S.H. Clarke Building located at 2801 Turnpike Road in Portsmouth.

