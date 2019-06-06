Student caught with loaded gun at Churchland High School in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A high school student in Portsmouth is facing charges after they were caught with a loaded gun on school property, officials say.

Portsmouth Police said officers responded to Churchland High School just after 12 p.m. on Thursday for a report that a student was armed with a handgun at the school.

School resource officers took the student, a 15-year-old, into custody. A loaded firearm was found at the scene, police said.

Police said the gun was never fired and no injuries were reported.

Principal Shawn Millaci said in a message to families that the student, who is a freshman, will face disciplinary action at the school.

I want to thank the student who came forward and made the initial report. As you discuss this with your children tonight, please review with them the role they play in keeping our school safe. Specifically, if they ever see something suspicious, please encourage them to find an administrator or staff member and report their concerns. In short, if they see something, say something. Thank you for your help and understanding, and, as always, for your continued support of Churchland High School. Principal Shawn Millaci

The student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, underage possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, brandishing, and possession of a concealed weapon.