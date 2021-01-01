Stray bullet comes dangerously close to hitting Portsmouth man celebrating the new year with family

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The new year got off to a scary start for one Portsmouth family.

A stray bullet came dangerously close to hitting a father while he was standing in front of his home.

It happened on Rivercrest Drive. The man told 10 On Your Side the bullet landed about three feet from where he was standing.

In a way, 2021 started off with a bang for William Fisher, but not exactly how he anticipated.

Just after midnight, Fisher and his family went outside to ring in the new year by popping confetti. Their celebration quickly turned to shock.

“I heard a loud pop and I saw a flash come down. A slug from a bullet bounced off the car and landed on the driveway and kind of spun around,” he said.

Fisher said a bullet landed just steps away from where he was standing. The round hit the roof of their SUV and ricocheted off the vehicle.

Stunned, the family quickly went back inside.

“I was just grateful that we were all alright because we want to leave 2020 behind and start this new year fresh,” Fisher said.

Daylight revealed a hole in the body of the vehicle. Had the stray bullet actually gone into the cab, it would’ve landed on his son’s car seat.

“If my kid would’ve been there or someone’s kids, I mean you just took a life or you changed a family’s life forever,” Fisher said.

Neighbors who wanted to remain off the record said they heard gunfire throughout the night. Fisher said what happened is extremely concerning.

“There were multiple gunshots last night. Some of them you can definitely tell that they were a high-caliber rifle,” he said.

Fisher filed a police report, but he’s sending a stern message to whoever fired the shot.

“Don’t be a fool and shoot your guns in the air,” he said. What goes up must come down, and when it comes down, it doesn’t care who it hits or where it lands so just don’t do it.”