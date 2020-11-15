Stolen vehicle connected to fatal shooting of Portsmouth 18-year-old found

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a vehicle connected to a shooting that killed an 18-year-old earlier this week has been recovered.

Police say they received the call around 12:51 a.m. on November 11 for a shooting in the 2700 block of Turnpike Road. When officers arrived, they located 18-year-old Talik Farmer with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Life-saving measures weren’t successful. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:04 a.m.

The day after the incident, police reached out to community members in identifying the whereabouts of a stolen red, 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe they say is connected to the shooting.

On Sunday, police confirmed the recovery of the stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Chautauqua Avenue.

No further information have been released. Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts