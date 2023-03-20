PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say three juveniles were arrested Friday on gun-related charges.

According to police, the incident began when detectives spotted a vehicle in connection with a recent double shooting that occurred near the 20 block of Swanson Parkway.

The vehicle stopped near the 1900 block of Lansing Avenue and police arrested three juveniles. During the incident, detectives recovered two stolen handguns and an AR pistol loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, police say one of the handguns had a fully automatic Glock “switch” installed.

Officials say two of the juveniles arrested were wanted on juvenile detention orders in connection with a police pursuit on March 14 involving a stolen vehicle. The police pursuit involved Suffolk, Chesapeake, and the State Police.

That pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed in Portsmouth near High Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue. A Suffolk Police officer sustained minor injuries from the collision.

All three juveniles arrested on Friday have been charged with possession of a concealed weapon and underage possession of a firearm. One of the juveniles was also charged with possession of a machine gun.

The shooting that occurred near the 20 block of Swanson Parkway is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.