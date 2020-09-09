State Police searching for Norfolk man wanted in connection to shooting on I-264 in Portsmouth

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are searching for a Norfolk man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on the interstate Friday.

The incident happened on Sept. 4 at about 12:20 a.m. on I-264 near Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth.

At this stage of the investigation, state police say they have determined that Shyheim Thomas Collins, 22, who was driving a gold minivan, pulled up alongside the passenger side of the Lincoln and began shooting into the vehicle.

Injured by gunfire, the victim pulled off the highway to a nearby Wawa on Frederick Boulevard. Police say the victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

State police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating Collins who has no known fixed address but is believed to be staying in the Curry Park community of Norfolk.

Collins is wanted on charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, malicious wounding with the intent to maim, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Collins is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.