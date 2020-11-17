Starting Monday, Portsmouth students will learn 100% virtually until February

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Less than two weeks after approving in-person return plans for staff and some students, Portsmouth City Schools has decided to change its pace.

Instead, all students will be learning remotely until at least Feb. 2. That includes English language learners and special education students, Portsmouth wrote in a news release Tuesday.

The Portsmouth School Board met Tuesday and approved several recommendations from Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy III.

Those adopted recommendations include:

Beginning the week of Nov. 23, all students will learn remotely until the second semester.

Employees will physically report to work Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Students will physically return to the classroom using a phased plane. The new dates are: Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 for pre-K through grade three Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 for grades four, five and six Monday, March 1, 2021 for grades seven through 12.



Students returning to in-person learning next semester will be ones whose families chose the option for in-person learning.

Students whose families chose solely remote learning will be able to stay 100% virtual through the end of the school year.

