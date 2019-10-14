Special report on Portsmouth 911 in critical condition produces results

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Five months after 10 On Your Side’s investigation into Portsmouth 911, we discovered many changes have been made. One of the biggest is the 911 center is now operated by the fire department, not the police department.

In June, 10 On Your Side reported on several personal stories where residents called for help, and the 911 emergency calls never went through without repeated attempts. Statistics revealed there were thousands of calls that dispatchers failed to pick up in the standard 10 seconds and thousands more that weren’t even picked up in 40 seconds.

Emergency Management said they didn’t take the 10 On Your Side investigation lightly.

“The reporting mattered and opened our eyes to different avenues of where we needed to focus, because we are not going to ignore it. You are an outlet to the community and the community is reading this report too, so we don’t discount it ,” said Bat. Chief Justin Arnold, Portsmouth Deputy Coordinator for Emergency Management.

Tonight, reporter Andy Fox follows up on his eye-opening report. See the stunning results tonight at 6:15, with a preview at 4 p.m.