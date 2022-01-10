Space heater sparks fire at home on High Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office says combustibles placed too close to a space heater sparked a house fire Monday morning that displaced six people.

Firefighters were called out to the 2700 block of High Street around 9:30 a.m. and arrived to find a heavily involved fire at the two-story home. It took crews almost half an hour to get the flames under control.

There were no injuries reported to the occupants or firefighters.

Five adults and one child were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.