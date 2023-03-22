PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews were on the scene after a mobile camper was engulfed in flames in Portsmouth early Wednesday morning.

Crews were first called to the 600 block of Yorkshire Road around 3:40 a.m. When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing a mobile camper fully engulfed in the driveway of a home. The fire was immediately extinguished and there were no reported injuries.

Officials say the cause of the fire was a space heater. The occupant of the mobile camper was able to evacuate and call 911.