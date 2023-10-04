PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Sound the Alarm! Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency has partnered with the American Red Cross for a worthwhile and potentially life-saving cause.

On Saturday Oct. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fire Station 1, the American Red Cross and volunteers will team up to offer to install free smoke alarms and give out safety plans to residents along Richmond Avenue..

Additionally, the Foodbank of South Hampton Roads will join the event and provide free pantry items.

For more information, please call Captain Charisse Orton at 757-393-8765 ext. 6332.