PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One year ago on Sykes Avenue in Portsmouth, 17-year-old Jesse Hogge was shot and killed. Police say the killers are also teenagers.

These types of incidents have the Portsmouth Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. sounding the alarm. Sister Renyatta Banks is also the vice president of Twenty Pearls Incorporated.

“The future of Portsmouth and Hampton Roads is at stake,” Banks said.

Over the decades, sisters in pink and green have applied pressure to the wounds that are often created by poverty. Banks says many in the region have emotional and physical hunger.

“In my regular job, I’m the executive director of the Community Service Center, and we serve about 5,000 people a year here between our programs, the food pantry and other things,” Banks said, “and we really count on organizations like Alpha Kappa Alpha to help us to keep our programming going.”

Gracie Bowers, president of AKA’s Portsmouth chapter, said they are rallying around the children in the city.

“I’m just coming from tutoring where I do that weekly at one of the schools, because I have to make sure that reading is the core of what everyone is doing,” Bowers said. “We want to make sure that our students have those opportunities to improve.”

The sisters say the call to save the children is urgent.

“My hope is just for the children to have a solid family and build a solid foundation,” Banks said. “We were right up the street from Brighton, and Brighton may be struggling and I just want them to know that we’re here to serve them.”

And what’s at stake?

The future of Portsmouth, and all of Hampton Roads, they said.

They’re hoping people will join them Jan. 13 for Janufest, a festival that has become popular over the decades and one in which concerned residents can help pay for scholarships and community programs.

“I think you’re going to really be surprised,” Bowers said. “We literally have almost 1,000 people every year, and if you come in for the first time, you’re going to look and you’re going to think, ‘well, they’ve been doing this for years and I’ve never been.’ You’re going to see people from all walks of life at this event.”

Want to go?

Janufest, a festival put on by Twenty Pearls Incorporated in partnership with Gamma Delta Omega Chapter that has been held for several decades, will be held from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 13 at the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel at 425 Water St. in Portsmouth. Tickets are $75, with proceeds to benefit scholarships and community service programs. Tickets are available here.