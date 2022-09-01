PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is highlighting school safety measures as students return to class for the new year.

Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson Lauren Nolasco says they are in the process of getting a new weapons detection system that would identify weapons or items of concern on individuals in large groups. This is like the systems used in theme parks and sports stadiums.

Portsmouth Public Schools did a pilot of it last year at Manor High School.

The school board approved the purchase of one system for each middle and high school at a recent meeting.

It’s scheduled to be fully installed by the end of the year.

The division has also made ongoing updates to their lighting and camera systems as needed.