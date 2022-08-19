PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — At the Stone Ridge apartments in Portsmouth, some residents face eviction even though some have proof that rent relief checks are coming.

Thursday, dozens of tenants of the complex of Twin Pines Road in Churchland, shuffled into the city’s courthouse in response to a civil summons for eviction.

For Lisa Baker, who has lived at the complex for two years, she calls it “insulting.”

“I have this wrongful eviction, in my eyes,” Baker said. She came to court with a slew of paperwork by her side, claiming she did everything she needed to do.

Baker’s monthly rent is $899. She said ahead of the May 15 deadline, she applied for the Virginia Rent Relief Program that was launched on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However to this day, no check has come in.

While an eviction moratorium lasting for the better part of two years negated a tenant’s need to pay rent to prevent being ousted. That protection has since ended.

Baker said how that would be handled by the apartment’s new management company was not clearly communicated.

“Originally with the old management company, they wouldn’t have you pay because they know that the check is coming to cover those months,” Baker said. “This management company, they want their money and then once the check comes, I’m not sure where the check is going to go. So if we are paying out of pocket, who gets the relief?”

The relief program requires the landlord to play a part as well for money to be allocated from the state. Long delays have been reported.

“Each application is unique and requires participation from both the landlord and tenant and a set time is not available for the processing time for an application from submission to payment received,” Amanda Love, a spokesperson with the Department of Housing and Community Development said in July.

One tenant, who didn’t wish to share her name, showed 10 On Your Side proof that she submitted her application on May 10. DHCD didn’t start reviewing it until July 13.

Calls to Williamsburg-based Greenbrier Management Company, the property managers of Stone Ridge, went unanswered on Thursday. Patrick Petitt, the attorney listed on the summons, also didn’t return a request for comment.

“How am I supposed to find another place for me and my children,” Baker said. “It is really unfortunate.”

DHCD has a FAQ page on their website for tenants still facing issues. They ask you to email rrpsupport@egov.com with most concerns.