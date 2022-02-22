Smashing Pumpkins stopping by Portsmouth in May during Rock Invasion 2 tour

Billy Corgan, left, and Jimmy Chamberlin of Smashing Pumpkins perform at The Forum, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — American alternative rock band Smashing Pumpkins is headed to Portsmouth late May.

The band is set to perform at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion on May 24. The stop is part the band’s Spring 2022 Rock Invasion 2 tour. The month-long 18 city tour spans across the country from California all the way to Hampton Roads.

Tickets open Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The Smashing Pumpkins smashed the musical mainstream with their second album, 1993’s Siamese Dream.



Throughout the years, the band built an audience with tours. In 1995 the band followed up Siamese Dream with the double album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band was one of the most commercially successful bands in the 90s with 30 million albums sold.