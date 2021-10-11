Sisters fighting to get lifesaving information about mammograms to Black women

FILE – In this May 6, 2010 file photo, a radiologist checks mammograms in in Los Angeles. Women who use certain types of hormones after menopause still have an increased risk of developing breast cancer nearly two decades after they stop taking the pills, long-term results from a big federal study suggest. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local sisters are getting national attention this week in the fight against breast cancer.

The sisters, Tanya Weaver and Kim Pender, are part of a spread in People magazine for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

One sister started a grassroots effort to save lives by getting mammograms for Black women in Portsmouth. The other sister is a cancer survivor.

Weaver’s crusade began when she started working at the Portsmouth health department 11 years ago.

“I found out that Portsmouth was ranked number two in the state at that time of African American women dying from breast cancer.” Weaver said.

Determined to find out why Weaver sent out surveys and discovered women in the poorest areas were dying more often and getting little to no information.

“They really didn’t understand what a mammogram was, they thought that a mammogram was actually removing the breast,” Weaver told WAVY.

With the blessing of her Pastor, Charles Beamon, at Fourth Baptist Church, Weaver began holding free line dance classes on Friday nights. In between sets they’d slip in education.

“Then we would encourage the women to bring more women next week when you come and they actually did,” Weaver said.

During this time her sister, Kim, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Kim came to the events to share her story with the women they were trying to reach.

“It’s scary to hear what happens but its also a blessing to hear what happens because you an expect it and deal with it you can learn to live with it,” Pender said.

The sisters worked to set up mammograms appointments. Over about two years from 2014 to 2016, they reached 448 women. 39 were diagnosed with cancer, and 36 are still alive because of early detection.

They are making in-roads but much more needs to be done Weaver told us, “I’m so excited that there’s organizations like American Cancer Society, Susan G Komen they’re stepping up wit addressing the disparities.”

Komen recently launched H.E.R. which stands for, health equity revolution.

The sisters also support as the ACS ‘s Making Strides walk happening this Sunday, October 17, in Newport News and Norfolk. “We laugh, we cheer, we cry, we talk ,we hug,” Pender said.

Anything to get the word out- to as many women as possible.

