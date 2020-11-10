Shots fired during robbery at Portsmouth Happy Shopper, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Two men are accused of firing shots inside a Portsmouth business during an armed robbery Sunday night.

Portsmouth Police confirmed officers were called to the Happy Shopper at 3501 Portsmouth Boulevard at 9:30 p.m. to investigate the crime.

According to detectives, two male suspects entered the business, fired shots and robbed the business of cash.

There were no injuries reported.

Police released surveillance images from the incident, which show the suspects were both wearing all black clothing and had on white gloves.

They also provided an image with a close-up of the suspects’ shoes.

Photo provided by Portsmouth Police

Photo provided by Portsmouth Police

Photo provided by Portsmouth Police

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠.

