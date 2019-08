PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Officials are investigating an incident after a person was allegedly robbed in Portsmouth early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call about a robbery at around 4:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Elliott Avenue.

Reports say that shots were fired during the incident as the suspect attempted to take the victims purse.

Officials have not released additional details regarding the alleged robbery.

