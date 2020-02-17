Shooting on Nottingham Road in Portsmouth leaves one man dead

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth police generic_126304

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:00 p.m. for police and medics to respond to an unresponsive male in the 800 block of Nottingham Road.

Once officers arrived, they found an adult man with injuries to the torso.

Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Andre Bethea of Portsmouth.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories