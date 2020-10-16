Man injured in shooting on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man was injured in a shooting Thursday night.

Police said the call came in reporting the shooting just after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Jefferson Street.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital with injuries to tan upper extremity. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Correction: Police originally said the scene was in the 600 block of Edwards Street, but later said the shooting happened on Jefferson Street

