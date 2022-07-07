This is the third interstate shooting reported in the region in a three-day period.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A person crashed after his car was shot overnight on I-264 in the area of Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth.

Virginia State Police they were called just after 11:30 p.m. for a crash at the Victory Boulevard off ramp and found the victim crashed into the tree line. He had non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed the victim, the only occupant of a Mercedes Benz with temporary tags, was traveling west on I-264 when a dark colored sedan pulled up and someone inside began to shoot. The victim lost control of his car and ran off the road.

This is the third interstate shooting reported in the region in a three-day period. Police are still looking for a suspect in a shooting on I-464 in Chesapeake on the Fourth of July.

Meanwhile police still don’t have a description of a suspect vehicle for an interstate shooting that happened Tuesday night in Hampton.

Any witnesses or those who may have information are asked to contact police at (757)-424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.